CREST launches new globally available practical penetration testing certification

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

CREST, a not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry, has launched the first of four new practical penetration testing certifications that are designed to be delivered via selected Pearson Vue centres around the world. The new CREST Registered Security Analyst (CRSA) certification will provide CREST members, CREST qualified individuals and the wider industry with flexible, global access to this practical penetration testing examination.

CRSA is a new Registered level practical penetration testing certification. It has a slightly broader scope than the CREST Registered Penetration Tester (CRT) and includes desktop breakout assessments and a larger web application component. CRSA will run in parallel with CRT.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has confirmed that the CRSA certification will be recognised alongside the CRT for technical entry for CHECK Team Member. This applies to all CRSA certifications awarded, wherever in the world candidates take the examination.

The existing CREST Practitioner Security Analyst (CPSA) certification, which is already a prerequisite for the CRT, is also a prerequisite for the new CRSA examination. Please note that a CPSA qualification attained via equivalency cannot be used as the pre-requisite for booking the CRSA examination.

The CRSA is available to book from today through Pearson Vue CREST :: Pearson VUE.

The CRSA is the first in a suite of new practical certifications being developed by CREST. The others, which have not yet been recognised by NCSC, are:

CREST Certified Security Consultant (Red Team) – CCSC RED

CREST Certified Security Consultant (Networks) – CCSC NET

CREST Certified Security Consultant (Web) – CCSC WEB

Pearson Vue centres offer a distraction-free, secure testing environment with continuous candidate surveillance. There are number of mandatory security measures at all test centres to ensure the integrity of the examinations and the safety of the candidates.