CREST International and CMMC Center of Excellence Announce Memorandum of Understanding

November 2020 by CREST International and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Center of Excellence (CMMC COE)

CREST International and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Center of Excellence (CMMC COE), hosted by the Information Technology Acquisition Advisory Council (IT-AAC), are proud to announce a Memorandum of Understanding. This partnership will extend efforts to advance the goals and objectives for improving the cyber and supply chain security and resilience of the US Department of Defense (DoD) global Defense Industrial Base (DIB) network of contractors, suppliers, and vendors through an evaluation process intended to validate the capabilities, experience, and integrity of CMMC COE provider partners.

The executed MOU establishes a cooperative agreement between CREST International and the CMMC COE, in coordination with the CMMC COE EU (http://cmmc-eu.com), to partner in the furthering of their respective and complementary missions and objectives regarding the adoption, use and expansion of CMMC based cybersecurity practices for the DIB contractor community and the information and communications technology community. This creates a broader CMMC ecosystem to improve security and resilience across the global defence industrial base.

CREST (www.crest-approved.org) provides internationally recognised accreditations for organisations providing technical security services and also includes professional level certifications for individuals providing vulnerability assessment; penetration testing, cyber incident response; threat intelligence; and security operations centre (SOC) services.

“This is a momentous occasion for us”, said Mr. John Weiler, Chairman of the Board at CMMC Center of Excellence, “Our global expansion will further help advance the goals and objectives for improving the supply chain security and resilience of the US Department of Defense (DoD) beyond North America”.

“This new partnership between CREST and CMMC COE will play an important role in strengthening the resilience and protection of vital critical national infrastructure through structured testing to validate security defences and controls, carried out by highly-qualified and certified professionals,” said Tom Brennan, Chairman of CREST USA. “It is vital that the buying communities in both the public and private sectors have the confidence and trust that their employees, contractors or suppliers have the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence.”

With locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States, the partnership reinforces a foundation of global capability for the validation of CMMC providers in 1) training & education; 2) readiness assessment 3) development and implementation of a tailored plan of action & milestones to advance preparedness, and 4) continuous monitoring to ensure maintenance of certification compliance.

The CMMC-COE (www.cmmc-coe.org) and the CMMC COE EU (https://cmmc-eu.com/) will continue to focus on bringing together the many disparate cyber and national security communities of interest to reduce complexity, improve awareness, and accelerate industry effort to become more cyber resilient against the growing threats from nation states and criminal enterprises.

The CMMC-COE partner network will be sharing a wide range of capabilities from member organisations, including; cyber standards frameworks, education, solution architectures, cyber mentoring, workforce, and other elements needed to scale to the demands of the entire DIB market place in the US and abroad (400,000 contractors).

For more information on CREST, please visit www.crest-approved.org

For more information on the CMMC COE, please visit http://cmmc-coe.org email info@cmmc-coe.org or call + 703-863-3766

For more information on the CMMC COE EU, please visit https://cmmc-eu.com/