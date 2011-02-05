COVID-19 survival’s blood on the dark web costs 3 times more than hiring a hitman

May 2020 by Atlas VPN

Blood of supposedly recovered coronavirus patients on the dark web costs three times more than hiring a hitman, Atlas VPN research reveals. Cybercriminals are selling blood and other fake cures for 16 thousand dollars; meanwhile, you can commission a murder for 5 thousand dollars.

Criminals are claiming the blood as "passive vaccination". Supposedly, the blood plasma of a recovered COVID-19 patient is harvested for the antibodies and injected into a COVID-19 patient, researchers explain. Also, criminals are selling the blood and saliva of a coronavirus survivor, or even anti-malaria drugs. In comparison, the New York Times found a list of hitman "services" offered on the dark web. One website offers to murder a person for 5 thousand dollars, which is more than three times cheaper in comparison to coronavirus survival’s blood. Rachel Welsh, the COO of Atlas VPN, comments:

"The fake coronavirus cures market on the dark web should be growing steadily within the next two years. It is highly likely that once scientists find the cure, it will not be widely available for everyone, which is when the darknet market is predicted to peak. Health organizations and governments to focus on education once the vaccine is out and encourage people to rely only on trustworthy information sources." .