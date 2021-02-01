COSEC VEGA CAX : Touchless Door Controller for Access Control and Time-Attendance

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

COSEC VEGA CAX range of door controllers are engineered with a careful blend of aesthetic, size, connectivity, reliability and ease of use. Its IP65, PoE, Wi-Fi, touchscreen, Fingerprint and RFID Card offers foolproof access control and time-attendance solution for modern enterprises.

Powered to offer a range of contactless credentials, it is a perfect fit for multiple applications. It is designed to cater to the demanding needs of modern organizations, irrespective of their segment, size and operations.

KEY FEATURES:

• Contactless Credentials - Bluetooth (BLE), RFID Card, PIN, Face (with Compatible Hardware)

• Higher Capacity for Managing Multiple Users and Events

• Excellent Design with Advanced Technology

• Different Applications with Multiple Interfaces

• Powerful Device APIs to Perform Applications