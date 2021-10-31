Comment: Ransomware attack on London-based Graff

November 2021 by Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant, Carbonite Webroot

This morning it was reported that UK Jeweller, Graff, has reportedly been hacked, meaning the details of 69,000 confidential details of documents of the rich and powerful have been leaked to the dark web.

“When high-end businesses are attacked and data belonging to the rich and powerful is released, it serves as a timely reminder that cybersecurity is vital for all industries and no one is safe from an attack unless they implement the right software and protection.

Organisations need to be reminded that they remain responsible for all information entrusted to them by their customers, whether the data is stored and transmitted internally or is processed by third-party entities. Hackers only need to find one weakness in any system, and this specific attack highlights why defences in all industries must be robust. Client data is very valuable to hackers, with the stolen information often used to commit further crimes like identity theft or more targeted phishing scams.

As attackers constantly develop and deploy new technologies to help them access private data, organisations should improve their cybersecurity arsenal to keep their data safe. Smart capabilities, such as machine learning, can be used to intelligently deliver threat protection and help detect and stop attacks, particularly on a large scale. A combination of an intelligent and well-defined approach to security which includes security awareness education, as well as making use of the latest technologies, can go a long way to improving defences.”