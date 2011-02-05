COMMENT: NCSC warns of Ukraine-linked ransomware attacks

January 2022 by Dan Middleton, VP, UK&I, Veeam

“Against our increasingly complex business ecosystem, where no organisation can afford to be isolated from its stakeholders or customers, the call from the NCSC should serve as a stark warning to UK firms of every size to shore up their data management recovery strategies, in light of potential ransomware attacks.

“Right now, it’s extremely hard to punish those who commit ransomware crimes, meaning it is effectively victimless and unpunishable. It is victimless in the sense that the majority of businesses are insured against their losses and unpunishable due to the fact there is no agreed global legal framework. Cybercrime knows no borders. It may seem an obvious thing to say but in terms of law and order it’s a huge challenge. If a criminal from another country comes to the UK and commits a crime against a business of British soil, there is an entire diplomatic process to ensure this person is brought to justice and the victim is compensated. This simply isn’t the case when it comes to ransomware.

“To avoid this, and help businesses get their services back up and running quickly, the simplest thing leaders can do is start with the 3-2-1-1-0 rule to ensure recoverability from cyberthreats. This concept calls for 3 or more copies of data on 2 or more different types of media, 1 of which is offsite, 1 copy of which is offline, air-gapped or immutable (to ensure backup data is free from infection), and the 0 is to ensure that your backups are valid so that when you go to restore data that your recovery will be successful.

“Increasingly regulations are changing to put the onus for data protection back on businesses, and therefore it is on them – not governments – to ensure they have modern data protection strategies in place should the worst happen.”