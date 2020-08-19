COMMENT: Consumers urged to approach with caution as online shopping rises

August 2020 by David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Global Research Kaspersky Lab

Following today's news that three quarters of Brits have turned to online grocery shopping as a result of the corornavirus pandemic, cyber security expert, Kaspersky urges consumers to approach with caution as cyberattacks targeting online shoppers continue to rise.

“As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a permanent shift in shopping trends, with many consumers having an increased reliance on e-commerce and home deliveries. However, the risks associated with more people having to use online systems, and an uptake in this activity, has provided cybercriminals with new opportunities. Whilst research has suggested that over a third (35%) of people believe they’ve become more comfortable using technology because of the pandemic, the widespread and fast adoption of these technologies has enabled fraudsters and criminals to capitalise on vulnerable and unsuspecting individuals.

We’ve already seen evidence that criminals are using the pandemic to their advantage, with online shopping fraud being 55% higher than it was in 2019 whilst courier fraud has gone up 16% when compared to this time last year.”

To ensure safety whilst shopping online Kaspersky recommends:

Ensure all of your devices are protected with a good internet security product

Apply updates to your operating systems and applications as soon as they become available

Make sure that if you’re online, you’ve got a trusted connection. If it’s not a trusted Wi-Fi connection, avoid any confidential transactions.

Don’t respond to links or attachments in unsolicited emails or other messages.

Make sure you are using unique, hard to guess passwords for every single online account.