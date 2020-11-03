Search
CNPP Cybersecurity proposes to its customers a new offer of cybersecurity awareness

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Raising employee awareness of information systems security is one of the pillars of cybersecurity! CNPP Cybersecurity proposes to its customers a new offer of cybersecurity awareness, as a program, allowing to be part of a long-term strategy and thus guarantee the effectiveness of the actions.

Publishing products, posters, face-to-face trainings, e-learning, virtual classes, or phishing simulations... CNPP Cybersecurity experts help their customers to create a customized awareness program, the most adapted to their organization, to the availability of their employees and to their affinity with various educational materials.

In addition, each tool in the program includes indicators to assess the level of maturity of employees in the face of cyber risk and its evolution over time in a global, rather than individual, manner.




