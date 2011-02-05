CLR Labs and LSTI launch an offer for the evaluation of Remote Identity Verification Providers

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

CLR Labs and LSTI launch an offer for the evaluation of Remote Identity Verification Providers according to the ANSSI PVID 1.0 certification scheme,

The ANSSI is the first public organisation to define a standard for Remote Identity Verification Providers and the associated assessment scheme. The standard was published on March 1, 2021 and the certification scheme has just been opened on April 1, 2021.

Remote identity verification has become a business issue as well as digital sovereignty necessity.

The certification scheme for remote identity verification providers allows the French ecosystem to acquire a key element in the development of the digital economy, localy but also globaly.

This element will make possible to improve the skills of biometric solutions for the detection of living organisms, and thus promote French excellence in cybersecurity field.

LSTI and CLR Labs are both referenced by the ANSSI as conformity assessment bodies:

• LSTI provides the assessment of compliance with the requirements of the French PVID standard;

• CLR Labs provides the evaluation of the effectiveness of service biometrics.

The two companies have decided to offer a full assessment offer allowing the assessment of Remote Identity Verification Providers. This partnership agreement give future candidates for PVID certification to benefit from a complete and structured assessment