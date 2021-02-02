CHERRY introduces the STREAM DESKTOP

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

CHERRY introduces another new addition to its portfolio, which combines a proven and popular keyboard in the wireless variant with a user-friendly mouse: the STREAM DESKTOP Set. It combines all the features of the popular STREAM KEYBOARD with 2.4 GHz wireless freedom and a perfectly matched 6-button mouse.

The new set is equally suitable for use in the office and the home. As with all its products, CHERRY has placed great emphasis on maximum ease of use: Mouse and keyboard are ideally matched to each other. The forward and backward buttons on the side of the mouse are especially helpful in everyday work. The product can also be ideally adapted to the user’s needs: The resolution of the mouse can be adjusted in three steps up to 2,400 dpi, and the keyboard has ten office and multimedia keys.

Further adjustments to personal needs and preferences can be achieved by using the free CHERRY KEYS software. After downloading, only a few clicks are enough to configure the keyboard and mouse according to individual wishes. SOUND OF SILENCE

The in-house SX scissor technology also ensures a precise and particularly quiet typing feel in the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP. These features were also incorporated in the development of the mouse. Matching the whisper-quiet keystroke of the keyboard, the mouse inspires with almost inaudibly quiet mouse buttons. The new addition to the STREAM family is thus the ideal companion for a quiet working environment.

Visually, the wireless variant resembles the popular CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD, like two peas in a pod. The simple yet elegant design is suitable for many tastes - and looks good everywhere - whether in the office or at home. The mouse is the perfect companion. The shape and size were designed so that hands of almost any size feel comfortable on it.

The LEDs built into the respective key are also very practical. They provide information when the Caps Lock, Scroll, or Num Lock key is activated on the keyboard. Additionally, these LEDs blink when a battery change is due. However, this happens very rarely on the STREAM DESKTOP. With up to 36 months of battery life, the wireless set is particularly enduring. NON-SLIP IN ANY POSITION

Special attention was paid to ensuring maximum stability in the wireless set. The keyboard has eight rubber pads on the back, rubberized feet, and an integrated metal plate. The mouse also lies stable and secure in the hand. Thanks to optimal gliding properties, even demanding users will get their money’s worth. Especially in the working environment, compliance with guidelines, quality and environmental targets plays a major role. The desktop set bears the GS "Tested Safety" seal. It thus complies with all relevant European directives and regulations on the subject of safety and ergonomics. With the "Blue Angel" award, the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP makes a positive contribution to a responsible approach to our environment.

The CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP set is available now at an MSRP of €54.99 ($63.24 / £49.49).