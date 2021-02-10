CHERRY introduces the CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO ergonomic keyboard

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

CHERRY introduces another new addition to its portfolio, the CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO ergonomic keyboard. Due to the unique design, hands and arms adopt a natural posture to encourage hours of comfortable working. The shoulders will also experience relief when working with an ergonomically-designed device.

The new keyboard is equally suitable for use in the office as well as in the home. As with all its products, CHERRY has placed great emphasis on maximum ease of use: The three stand-up feet on the front side of the keyboard can change the angle for operation. This position is especially comfortable when you work while standing. Rubber feet also reliably prevent the keyboard from slipping - whether set up or not. The soft palm rest allows your hands to rest comfortably, preventing pressure points.

An extra-long cable with USB plug lets you connect the keyboard to the computer without any problems, even if it is placed under the desk, for example. The CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO is ready to use thanks to Plug & Play without any additional software. With its elegant colour scheme and modern design, it makes a pleasant appearance on any desk.

After a short period of getting used to the special design, typing functions just as you would expect from a CHERRY keyboard: simple and straightforward.

MULTIMEDIA FUNCTIONS

Multimedia functions (sound louder/quieter/off, next/previous track, start/pause) are integrated into the F-keys. You can easily call them up by pressing the FN key at the same time.

For further assistance in daily work, the free software CHERRY KEYS offers many possibilities for individualisation. CHERRY KEYS enables access to apps, files, individual text modules or macros at the touch of a button.

The CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO is available immediately for a recommended retail price of £54.99.