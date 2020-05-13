CBRE and Cap Ingelec are joining forces to provide a groundbreaking solution for Edge Data Centers in France

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, is partnering with Cap Ingelec, a French company specialised in technical buildings, to unveil a comprehensive service for the Edge Data Center market. This groundbreaking solution was specifically designed in response to demand from Edge Computing companies (telecom operators, data storage and IT companies as they face new challenges from major digital infrastructure changes.

The arrival of 5G and the upcoming IoT herald significant digital infrastructure transformations. In order to reduce latency and process tasks closer to end users, small Data Centers must be located as near as possible to high-density urban areas (Edge computing). The Edge Data Center market is enormous: initial 5G deployment in France is scheduled for 2023, and 75 billion interrelated devices are expected worldwide by 2025.

In order to adapt to this digital revolution, CBRE and CAP INGELEC are joining forces to provide a comprehensive Edge Data Center solution. This groundbreaking industrial and strategic partnership draws on the complementary expertise of each company. The aim is to provide operators with a range of immediately available and suitable spaces, given that deployment speed is the key challenge for this market.

CBRE will lead the initial real estate phase, using its expertise to search for and identify future infrastructure. CBRE will manage this process, from technical site approval to negotiating and signing lease or sale agreements for these buildings. Cap Ingelec will then manage the subsequent technical phase, bringing the company’s extensive knowledge of critical infrastructure completion to bear on detailed designs for each selected site and closely monitoring the completion of future Edge Data Centers.