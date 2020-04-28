C2A Security Joins Leading OEMs and Tier 1s in Partnership with Global Automotive Platform Consortium AUTOSAR

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

C2A Security announced a Development Partnership with AUTOSAR, a global automotive platform consortium of OEM and Tier 1 companies including Core Partners BMW Group, Bosch, Continental, Daimler, Ford, GM, PSA Group, Toyota and Volkswagen. C2A’s entry marks the first and only time an Israeli startup has partnered with the alliance, and positions C2A Security as a cybersecurity contributor to the consortium. As a Development Partner, C2A will collaborate with all partners to define cybersecurity infrastructure for security sensors and modules, ultimately working toward new AUTOSAR standards for improved vehicle performance, safety and, with the addition of C2A’s expertise, vehicle cybersecurity.

Since 2003, the AUTOSAR consortium of Core, Premium and Development partners has increased the exchangeability of software modules across all vehicle platforms and opened the industry standard for highly integrated complex E/E architectures.

The Development Partnership will grant C2A Security the right to use AUTOSAR technology and access to related intellectual property (IP) of other AUTOSAR partners, which will enable C2A to take further steps in the development of their cutting-edge cybersecurity products and cybersecurity lifecycle management platform.

All C2A solutions are easily integrated into existing AUTOSAR projects with Core, Premium and Development Partners and will follow the AUTOSAR methodology. C2A will contribute to the quality and safety level of AUTOSAR software and E/E architecture with its embedded cybersecurity solutions.