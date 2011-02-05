C2A Security Adds an Additional Security Control to Vector’s AUTOSAR Basic Software

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

C2A Security announced today that it has successfully integrated its endpoint cybersecurity protection technology with Vector’s AUTOSAR Classic basic software. This integration – the first of its kind – will enable AUTOSAR developers to add an additional security control to automotive ECU projects without impacting time to market or harming safety compliance, and with negligible runtime performance impact.

C2A Security’s endpoint solution safeguards the ECU by offering comprehensive runtime protection while complying with safety and security standards. It detects malicious activity in real time and prevents attackers from leveraging potential vulnerabilities at the ECU level.

“Tier 1s and OEMs are increasingly applying cybersecurity controls in AUTOSAR embedded software projects,” said Nathaniel Meron, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at C2A Security. “The integration of our endpoint security into Vector’s basic software, the market leader when it comes to AUTOSAR basic software and tools, gives AUTOSAR developers several advantages, e.g. they are now able to seamlessly add C2A’s endpoint runtime protection technology as a security sensor into AUTOSAR projects following the AUTOSAR methodology.”

“The automotive industry is increasingly deploying security controls in vehicle E/E architectures. These controls include secure boot, secure OTA, HSMs, diagnostic authentication, policing, vehicle key management and secure onboard communication,” said Dr. Eduard Metzker, Automotive Cybersecurity Solution Manager at Vector Informatik. “Intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) are a meaningful addition to the set of available security controls. IDPS systems require a wide range of different security sensors. We see C2A’s runtime protection technology as a potential security sensor of a distributed onboards IDPS. The proof of concept which was created during the collaboration showed that the C2A engineers are able to successfully integrate C2A’s runtime protection technology with Vector AUTOSAR basic software”.

ABOUT C2A SECURITY

C2A Security was founded in 2016 by Michael Dick, who previously co-founded NDS. C2A is dedicated to providing the automotive industry with end-to-end in-vehicle cybersecurity protection. Bringing together multi-disciplinary, world-renowned leaders from the automotive, embedded security, and academic domains, C2A has created a holistic solution for in-vehicle cybersecurity, providing car manufacturers with comprehensive-yet-practical vehicle security products.

ABOUT VECTOR

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet. Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility.

Vector worldwide currently employs more than 3,000 people with sales of EUR 770 million in 2019. With its headquarters in Germany (Stuttgart), Vector has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, France, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, Sweden, South Korea, India, China, and Brazil.