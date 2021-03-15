Search
Bulwark Technologies and Skurio announce new partnership to bring digital risk protection to the Middle East & Africa regions

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Bulwark Technologies announced a new partnership with Skurio. The deal brings an innovative new capability to Bulwark’s portfolio, adding a data centric approach to cybersecurity that is now available to businesses across the Middle East & Africa.

The Skurio Digital Risk Protection platform is a fully automated solution that searches the surface, deep and Dark Web for breaches of critical business data and potential cyber-threats to an organisation. The solution offers protection to customers from risks and threats to revenue, reputation, and regulatory compliance, to keep them safe and minimise damage and costs from a breach.

The cybersecurity specialized VAD, housing a team of competent Pre-Sales, Sales, and Business Development & Marketing experts, is currently celebrating 21 successful years of Cybersecurity Excellence in the region.




