Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

EVENTS

Brussels, Belgium 10-12 November 2020: Border Management and Technologies Summit Europe

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

With the event taking place in the heart of the European Union it will provide attendees a great insight into the future of European borders. With a focus on the latest initiatives planned in the coming years, smart borders, digitalisation of borders and visas, cross-border crimes and new trends and technologies used to assist border agencies.

The Brexit debate has thrust Customs Agencies into the limelight. Regardless of the outcome there is a clear and pressing need to adapt traditional Customs processes into a more streamlined model fit for the future, which is sufficiently adaptable to change.

To be part of the IBMATA Border Management & Technologies Summit please contact us at laura.green@ibmata.org

http://www.ibmata.org/events/bmt-eu...




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 