Brussels, Belgium 10-12 November 2020: Border Management and Technologies Summit Europe

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

With the event taking place in the heart of the European Union it will provide attendees a great insight into the future of European borders. With a focus on the latest initiatives planned in the coming years, smart borders, digitalisation of borders and visas, cross-border crimes and new trends and technologies used to assist border agencies.

The Brexit debate has thrust Customs Agencies into the limelight. Regardless of the outcome there is a clear and pressing need to adapt traditional Customs processes into a more streamlined model fit for the future, which is sufficiently adaptable to change.

To be part of the IBMATA Border Management & Technologies Summit please contact us at laura.green@ibmata.org

http://www.ibmata.org/events/bmt-eu...