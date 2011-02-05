BrowserStack announced it has secured $200 million in Series B funding at a $4 billion valuation

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

BrowserStack announced it has secured $200 million in Series B funding at a $4 billion valuation. The round was led by BOND, with participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel. BrowserStack has 50,000+ customers and four million+ developer signups. The investment will support BrowserStack’s strategic acquisitions, expansion of its product offerings, and continued scale and growth.

Companies today need to release software with speed and quality to remain competitive. To do this, companies have to adopt DevOps, test more, and test fast. However, for most companies, testing remains the key bottleneck in the DevOps cycle.

BrowserStack’s products help developers build bug-free software for the 5 billion internet users accessing websites and mobile applications through millions of combinations of digital environments - devices, browsers, operating systems, and versions. BrowserStack provides developers instant access to a cloud platform that allows them to comprehensively test their websites and mobile applications, replacing the need for teams to own and manage an in-house test infrastructure. This means development teams can focus on building quality software at speed rather than maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure that is complex to build and impossible to scale.

BrowserStack’s platform is used by developers in over half of the Fortune 500. Its customers include leaders such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Tesco, IKEA, Spotify, Expedia, and Trivago. As a developer-first brand, BrowserStack has focused on product-led growth and is profitable since its inception.

Acquisitions and new product offerings

The complexity of testing in the DevOps cycle is growing exponentially, with new classes of devices, such as Smart TVs and wearables, and new mobile devices and OS versions. Software teams also have to consider testing for new use cases such as accessibility, visual correctness, and security. BrowserStack constantly looks for ways to simplify for developers the ever-growing complexity of testing in the DevOps cycle.

"We are going to double-down on solving new developer problems in the space of DevOps testing," said Ritesh Arora, cofounder, and CEO of BrowserStack. "Our recent acquisition of Percy, a visual testing platform, was just the start. We will accelerate the rate at which we take new products to market through acquisitions and investment in our Product and Engineering teams. We want to achieve our vision of becoming the testing infrastructure for the internet."

Continued Scale and Momentum

In the last three years, BrowserStack has more than tripled its employee base to 750+ across seven countries and opened ten new data centers worldwide.