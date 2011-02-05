Brigantia partners with Awingu to bring secure remote workspace to UK

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Brigantia has partnered with Belgium-based Awingu to offer its secure remote workspace to clients in the UK.

Awingu is the ideal remote working solution for organisations of all types. It eliminates the need for a VPN by enabling users to work securely from any location and any device – with no need to change anything in the applications, or install anything on the device.

Users can connect securely to desktops running in the office, or server-based computing platform over remote desktop protocol (RDP). Managed service providers (MSPs) can aggregate all of their customers’ existing environments and easily layer Awingu on top of them.

The Awingu browser-based workspace enables users to access all legacy Windows applications or Linus apps, desktops, SaaS apps and files. To further enhance security, Awingu comes with built-in capabilities such as MFA, context awareness, SSL encryption, usage auditing and session recording. Brigantia is Awingu’s first distributor in the UK. The company works with thousands of channel partners across the UK and Ireland and provides a comprehensive range of cybersecurity solutions along with secure, enterprise-class data communications and cloud services.