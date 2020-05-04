BridgeHead launches public cloud offering running on Microsoft Azure

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

BridgeHead Software launched its public cloud solution for its Independent Clinical Archive (ICA), HealthStore®, powered by Microsoft Azure. HealthStore® enables health organisations to consolidate, store, protect, and provide authorized access by designated medical professionals based on comprehensive data access and governance protocols to healthcare information outside of the Electronic Healthcare Record (EHR) for clinical and operational needs. The move by BridgeHead builds on years of experience offering HealthStore® in the private cloud and was a natural progression in alignment with the company’s overall cloud strategy.

Enabling Hospitals To Accelerate Their Cloud Strategies

As the healthcare industry increasingly makes key decisions to embrace the public cloud, many hospitals have discovered the transition to the cloud is more complex than initially thought. Tighter budgets, coupled with rightful concerns around patient information privacy, security, compliance with regulations, and managing an ever-growing number of legacy systems; mean hospital IT staff can be daunted by the anticipated scale of the task.

The move by BridgeHead offers healthcare organizations a turnkey solution to accelerate their cloud strategies. In doing so, healthcare providers are able to take advantage of a best-of-breed healthcare data management solution for accessing and managing patient and administrative information through its lifecycle while using Azure’s compliance and privacy protections, as well as its state-of-the-art compute, storage, security among other services.

Use Cases For HealthStore® In The Cloud

By adopting HealthStore® in the public cloud, healthcare IT organisations can now adopt a flexible and measured (data first) project management approach. There are numerous use cases available to hospitals adopting HealthStore® in Azure, which can often seem overwhelming. To help, Microsoft recently published a blog, entitled, “Healthcare’s ready for the cloud: 5 steps for a successful migration” offering some practical tips and guidance on where to start.