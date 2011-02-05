Brian Goldfarb Joins Tenable as Chief Marketing Officer

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tenable® announced that it has appointed Brian Goldfarb chief marketing officer (CMO). Goldfarb will spearhead Tenable’s global marketing organization, positioning the company for its next phase of growth across all areas of its portfolio, especially cloud security, risk analytics, OT, and identity.

Goldfarb is a widely respected industry veteran who has held senior executive roles at some of the most important category-defining companies in the world including Splunk, Salesforce, Google and Microsoft. He joins Tenable from Amperity, the world’s number one enterprise customer data platform. Goldfarb was CMO and senior vice president of business development at Chef Software, which was sold to Progress Software. He led Splunk through a major digital marketing transformation, serving as chief marketing officer for critical years in the company’s growth. Prior to Splunk, he was senior vice president of marketing for Salesforce, leading a global marketing team responsible for generating more than $1 billion in revenue. He earlier served as head of marketing of Google Cloud Platform and spent nearly 10 years at Microsoft.