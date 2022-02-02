BreachQuest Welcomes Sandy Dunn as Chief Information Security Officer

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

BreachQuest announced that cybersecurity veteran Sandy Dunn has joined its seasoned leadership team of industry experts as Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer (CIO / CSO). Dunn brings decades of experience to her role, where she is responsible for information technology initiatives and strategy. She also oversees the systems and security practices that are required to support BreachQuest’s unique business goals and objectives as the company continues to develop its flagship incident preparedness platform and integrates with customers.

Prior to BreachQuest, Dunn was CISO at Blue Cross of Idaho. During her five years at the Healthcare corporation, she revolutionized their security practices, establishing and maintaining the enterprise-wide vision of security for the company to ensure information assets and sensitive customer data, such as protected health information (PHI), was secured. Before Blue Cross, Dunn spent nearly 15 years at Hewlett Packard (HP), developing her skills in cyber security through various security-focused roles.

Dunn is also currently an Adjunct Professor of Cybersecurity at Boise State University (BSU), is actively involved in the BSU Cybersecurity Consortium Advisory Group where she acts as an advisor in Healthcare and Banking, and is an Idaho Board Member for the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity.

Dunn joins BreachQuest at a time of immense growth for the company that announced its exit from stealth with a $4.4M in seed funding raised from Slow Ventures, Tinder Founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen and Lookout Founder Kevin Mahaffey in August 2021. Dunn’s onboarding to the company compliments other key executive hires that have been made since the company launched, including: Shawn Melito, CRO, Lee Pitman, SVP - Global Head of Response Services, Mark Olsen - Global Director of Recovery & Remediation, and David Wiggett, Director – Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services. In addition, BreachQuest launched its Recovery and Remediation (R&R) business line in October 2021 and, separately, entry into the EMEA market with expanded support for Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) and R&R services.