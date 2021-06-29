Brandsmiths appointed Mark Gleeson as Partner

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Brandsmiths continues its strategy to bring in the best talent to serve IP-rich businesses. The firm has strengthened its data and cyber team with the key appointment of Mark Gleeson, who has recently joined as Partner.

A key figure in the world of data protection, cyber security and information law, Mark brings over 25 years’ experience gained in private practice and in-house.

A barrister, Mark has held senior positions in data protection practices at firms such as Addleshaw Goddard, Squire Patton Boggs and Womble Bond Dickinson. He has also had data protection roles in organisations including Barclaycard and London Underground.

Mark is a specialist in data breach management and his practice covers GDPR compliance, cross-border data flows, data protection disputes as well as regulatory investigations and enforcement.

Gleeson joins a growing team of top practitioners from the world of TMT law. Recently, the firm brought in Joel Barry, formerly Head of Intellectual Property at global law firm CMS, and Andrew Murch as Head of Trade Marks, who has worked with prominent clients such as All Bar One, Bremont Watches, Cinch, Royal Ascot and Dr Martens.

Since its launch in 2014, Brandsmiths has helped a range of entrepreneurial businesses, particularly leading digital platform businesses such as LADbible, Vinted and Missguided, make the most of their intangible assets and their creative ideas, regardless of whether they’re leading a start- up or a global concern.

The firm is also increasingly becoming the go-to adviser to some of the world’s biggest brands, all responding to digital disruption and the increasing challenges that technological evolution brings with it.