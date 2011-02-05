Brad Rinklin Joins SaaS Unicorn Infoblox

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announced the appointment of cloud and cybersecurity veteran Brad Rinklin as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President. Reporting to CEO Jesper Andersen, Rinklin will lead the global marketing team to grow demand for the company’s products, which enable customers to simplify, scale and secure network connectivity across their hybrid work environments.

Rinklin brings nearly 30 years’ experience in building and scaling world-class teams for fast-growing organizations. He joins from VMware’s security division, Carbon Black, where he served as the global marketing leader. His previous positions include CMO at Eze Software (SS&C), where he reinvented the fintech market leader’s marketing efforts, and CMO as well as SVP of Global Partner Sales at Akamai.