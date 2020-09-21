Bouygues Telecom Entreprises attacks the SME market with its unique “Secure Business Fibre”

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Very-high-speed connectivity has never been such an absolute necessity for SME growth and competitiveness than today. Bouygues Telecom Entreprises was already offering access to fibre to nearly 90% of businesses via its partners. Thanks to the accelerated roll-out of its directly-owned network which started three years ago, Bouygues Telecom Entreprises is now able to bring very-high-speed internet within the reach of all SMEs.

As such, in order to meet their business challenges and keep pace with their requirements in an increasingly competitive environment, the operator is now going a step further by launching its innovative “Secure Business Fibre1” service, an all-in-one offer with enhanced service quality for €79 per month before tax.

The “Secure Business Fibre” solution provides all the performance of Bouygues Telecom’s fibre to SMEs.

Very-high-speed internet of up to 1 Gbps with guaranteed and symmetric bandwidth of 20 Mbps. This new offer will ensure ultra-fast internet to businesses for file sharing as well as stable bandwidth for collaborative work, with or without videoconferencing, and for the use of their critical business apps hosted on the cloud, etc.

The “Secure Business Fibre” solution includes as standard all the services essential to SMEs, to provide the best possible help and support for their digital transformation. Drawing on technologies developed for large companies, and therefore highly proven:

In order to ensure service continuity, a 4G back-up, installed and tested on-site, switches automatically to the 4G mobile network if the fibre access malfunctions, automatically returning to fibre as soon as the incident is over.

And to protect SMEs from cyberattacks and ensure their vital access to the internet, the

“Secure Business Fibre” solution includes Fortinet, a new generation firewall that provides secure access as well as protection and filtering for web services with five different profiles according to requirements.

For further peace of mind, Bouygues Telecom Entreprises experts work hand-in-hand with each SME to find the most suitable solution and provide after-sales service. Everything has been thought out to boost quality of service with dedicated proactive support:

• Proactive monitoring of internet traffic 24/7 and direct notification by e-mail or text in the event of a malfunction

• Support for the management and configuration of services

• Technical support extended from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm

• Guaranteed technical intervention within 8 hours

For SMEs with specific apps or that need more guarantees, the “Secure Business Fibre” offer also comes in a dedicated FTTO version (dedicated very-high-speed internet from 100 Mbps, symmetric and guaranteed, on the Bouygues Telecom Entreprises network - Guaranteed Resumption of Service within 4 hours).