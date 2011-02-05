Boom announced enhancements to Flow, Boomi’s low-code workflow automation service

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Boom announced enhancements to Flow, Boomi’s low-code workflow automation service, with support for multicloud and hybrid cloud deployments to enable cloud agility with built-in protection for sensitive data. With these new enhancements to Flow, businesses can increase the value of customer, employee and partner relationships by delivering trusted engagement, fast.

As digital transformation continues to accelerate, organizations are under increasing pressure to engage with many personas across a range of locations and devices. Trusted user engagement activates interest, invites customer loyalty, and harmonizes workflows – making it the differentiating capability that will make or break relationships between people and digital business. With Boomi Flow, businesses can deliver trusted user engagement that meets customers where they are, with support for multicloud architecture across application and workflow components.

Boomi Flow enables businesses to accelerate cloud-first strategies without introducing risk. Organizations can run Boomi Flow applications in any cloud, including hybrid, multicloud, and on-premises deployments. Architected for easy synchronization and a minimal on-premises footprint to avoid future migration challenges, Flow supports data control and security with deployment flexibility and the ability to run apps from private clouds while leveraging the design convenience of a cloud-native workspace.

Flow empowers customers to streamline operations with one touch deployment, better control of data movement, and enhanced governance of sensitive data. This means Flow enables the creation of custom workflows and applications – while complying with regulatory mandates and corporate policies around data protection. Customers who use Flow to build user engagement can take advantage of the benefits of multicloud deployment agility while keeping the Flow runtime and associated data within their private boundary, assuring the protection of sensitive data with improved management.