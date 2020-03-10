Boldon James Retains Gold Certified Partner Status in Microsoft Partner Program

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Boldon James Ltd, announced it has retained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program for the fifteenth consecutive year.

Only the top one percent of Microsoft’s worldwide partner ecosystem achieve this prestigious accreditation. Boldon James has demonstrated skills and expertise using Microsoft technologies together with a proven ability to meet customers’ needs, which over the years, has been an essential ingredient in maintaining the company’s status as the market leader of Microsoft-based Data Classification and Secure Messaging products.

With data privacy a key component within enterprise security, Boldon James is a global industry specialist with 35 years’ experience in delivering solutions that have helped customers in many sectors, such as defence, automotive and healthcare, establish powerful security and governance ecosystems to enable effective management and protection of their data.