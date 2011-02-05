Boldon James And INFODAS Partner to Deliver an End-to-End Solution for Email Messages and Unstructured Data

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Boldon James Ltd announced it has partnered with Germany’s cross domain solutions company INFODAS to provide NATO nations, military and defence organisations with the ability to email securely across different security domains.

The two organisations have been working together to develop a trusted labelling solution required for NATO’s stringent standards to ensure a highly secure approach. With military and defence organisations challenged with sending emails across multiple security domains, Boldon James and INFODAS have integrated their respective products to deliver a common work environment.

Boldon James SAFEmail Military Messaging enforces communication protocols and delivers leading edge ’defence ready’ secure messaging to NATO and other defence forces. For the past 20 years, Boldon James has been leading the way with Military Messaging Handling Systems (MMHS) using Microsoft Exchange as the core messaging service. SAFEmail enables the safe handling and control of a wide range of sensitive data from unclassified data to the high levels of restricted Government Classifications across a variety of messaging environments.

INFODAS SDoT Security Gateway delivers bi-directional data exchange and filtering of structured and unstructured data objects. Designed and manufactured in Germany SDoT products are accredited to meet the highest security requirements of the German Federal Office of Information Security (BSI), EU and NATO. For the past decade it has been used in the toughest mission critical environments around the world. As a cross domain solution, the SDoT information exchange gateway or data guard solves complex data exchange and protection challenges of government, defence and critical infrastructure clients while ensuring logical separation of security domains.

Both companies have been working on supporting specific NATO standards for several years and have strong heritage working with the military, homeland security, intelligence, and civil agencies. This has involved supporting the full evolution of relevant NATO STANAGs (Standard NATO Agreements) from early draft revisions through to the latest versions agreed by member nations.

The two organisations are at the Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise (CWIX) 2020 (8th to 25th June, 2020) which demonstrates the resilience of NATO and partner nations as they continue to innovate in order to improve interoperability. During CWIX, Boldon James and INFODAS will be working with NATO to showcase proof of concepts to deliver the trusted labelling required for the new NATO STANAG 4774/4778. The new STANAG 4774 Confidentiality Label includes the traditional classification and caveats seen in email labelling and critically now includes additional metadata, such as the creator of the label, the creation time, the expiry time and much more. The Metadata Binding Standard (STANAG 4778) is the companion document to the Confidentiality Labelling Standard, and provides a consistent method for binding the Confidentiality Label to the information throughout its lifecycle, and between the sharing parties.