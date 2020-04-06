Boldon James Achieves ISO 9001 Recertification

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Boldon James Ltd announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 recertification, recognising its commitment to providing customers with the highest level of data classification management. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognised standard dedicated to Quality Management Systems (QMS). It outlines a framework for improving quality and understanding for any organisation looking to provide products and services that consistently meet the requirements and expectations of customers and other relevant interested parties in the most efficient manner possible. Boldon James received the continued certification upon its annual external audit, showcasing the completeness and rigor of its data classification program.

The certification highlights Boldon James’s commitment to meeting and exceeding the increasingly stringent industry requirements for data security-related products and assures that its products consistently meet or exceed the requirements and expectations of customer’s presenting the most challenging applications.