Blumira Announces Strategic Partnership With Access-Interactive

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Blumira announced that it has partnered with Access Interactive, an IT consulting company that helps its customers make the most of their technology investment. Through this partnership, Access Interactive will be able to provide their customers with access to Blumira’s cost-effective and easy-to-operate threat detection and response solution to help them effectively protect against cybersecurity breaches.

Blumira’s enterprise-level cloud-based SIEM (security information and event management) platform enables businesses, often with limited security resources or expertise, to seamlessly detect, investigate and respond to indicators of ransomware, misconfigurations and unknown security threats faster and earlier to prevent a data breach.

Blumira and Access Interactive also announced today that they will host an interactive roundtable discussion, Building a Strong Cybersecurity Foundation on Thursday, April 22, at 1:00pm ET. The webinar will be led by Patrick Garrity, VP Operations at Blumira and Brian Gawne, VP of Security & Compliance at Access Interactive. Participants will learn the foundational principles of monitoring and protecting corporate assets, how to strategically plan security control frameworks and the keys to building an effective cybersecurity program. To register for the webinar, click here.

Blumira is a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology. Founded in 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Blumira’s cloud SIEM helps mid-market organizations, often with limited security resources or expertise, to prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats in near real-time. The all-in-one solution is quick to deploy, easy to implement and integrates broadly across on-premises and cloud services. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a top cloud SIEM provider and placed in 20 categories including ‘Best Return on Investment (ROI),’ ‘Fastest Implementation,’ and ‘Easiest to Use’ in the G2 Spring 2021 Grid® Reports.