Blue Soft Group continues its development and strengthens its position in Switzerland through its subsidiary TEAM PARTNERS

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Following the acquisition of Coaxys last December, Blue Soft Group strengthens its international positioning with the acquisition of the business of Proactive Partners, a consulting company business based in Nyon, Switzerland.

Blue Soft Group consolidates its market presence in Switzerland

Three years after the acquisition of TEAM PARTNERS, a Swiss company based in Geneva. This new investment enables the Blue Soft Group to reinforces its market presence in Switzerland. This transaction marks an additional step in the sustained growth of Blue Soft’s activities and marks the group’s 13th external growth operation since its creation 12 years ago.

Founded in 2001, Proactive Partners is a Swiss services company specializing in software development and IT consulting. As of January 1, 2021, the consulting part of the business joins TEAM PARTNERS.

With more than 60 employees, this new ensemble will be active on french-speaking Switzerland, including activities such as banking, health and public administration.

Next steps for Blue Soft Group in 2021

As of today, Blue Soft Group employs 720 collaborators with a turnover of 70 millions euros. The group’s target is to reach 80 million euros of turnover in 2022.

As a part of its development, the group aims to recruit 100 new employees in France and Switzerland in 2021. In addition to its organic growth plan, Blue Soft Group will actively pursue the study of external growth opportunities, particularly in Northern France and Belgium.