Blancco adds Drive Eraser to AWS Marketplace for cloud migration

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Blancco Technology Group announced its launch within AWS Marketplace with the addition of its Drive Eraser solution. Blancco’s introduction to the AWS Marketplace sees it become the only pureplay data erasure solution currently available within AWS. This enables customers and partners to realise the transformative benefits of cloud migration, in a secure manner.

Blancco’s Drive Eraser will help enterprises and the network of consultants, solution providers and technology companies that assist in cloud migration projects achieve better scale, pricing, and compliance, as they decommission on-premise assets in their journey to AWS. Prior to the removal of physical assets, Blancco also provides auditable and tamper-proof certification reports for every IT asset that is decommissioned during the datacentre migration. Failure to erase data on end-of-life electronics could incur regulatory penalties if that data is breached.

With the AWS availability of Blancco’s Drive Eraser solution, enterprise customers will be able to take advantage of the convenient and seamless Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) integration that is synonymous with AWS. Additionally, customers and partners benefit from consolidated billing and frictionless procurement through their AWS account, taking advantage of spending commitments made through the AWS Enterprise Discount Program. The Consulting Partner Private Offer (CPPO) module also promotes channel engagement, allowing for negotiation of private pricing, end-user license terms and payment schedules before purchasing or subscribing to Blancco’s software.