Blancco Wins SEAL Business Sustainability Award

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Blancco Technology Group announced that the company has been named a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards winner, a designation celebrating leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices. Specifically, Blancco has earned a Sustainable Service Award, which showcases innovative services that set a new standard for sustainability. The applicants for this category were judged on the following criteria: impact metrics, innovation/uniqueness of the services, and ability to inspire sustainable change.

Blancco’s recognition is based on the company’s achievements in addressing the global e-waste challenge through its data sanitization software solutions, which eliminate the need for physical destruction of IT assets as a means to protect sensitive data. Blancco’s technology solutions securely overwrite sensitive data contained on IT assets while also providing a tamper-proof and audit-ready erasure report. The report provides the proof that organizations, including enterprises, mobile operators, ITADs, and channel partners, need to show data privacy compliance for older IT equipment that may be reused, resold, recycled at end-of-life, or donated to a worthy cause. The ability to safely repurpose equipment helps to alleviate the planet’s colossal e-waste crisis.

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Awards honor the organizations and leaders dedicated to making real progress on the most pressing issue of our time. SEAL Award winners are determined by a holistic methodology that measures applicants against established benchmark metrics that demonstrate true impact and progress towards a healthy planet and a sustainable future. The SEAL Awards celebrate the visionary leaders and organizations that embrace the responsibility to drive change, and power the innovation that will secure the future of our planet – leaving behind a lasting legacy for generations to come. Past winners have included global brands such as Burberry, Cisco, Colgate Palmolive, Salesforce and General Motors.

We believe that recognition is a form of accountability – and that companies and organizations across the globe have a unique opportunity to drive environmental progress,” said Matt Harney, founder of SEAL Awards. “We’re delighted to recognize Blancco’s impressive achievements in driving solutions to encourage businesses to recycle in the effort to curb the global e-waste crisis.”

Blancco has continued to support its customers in maintaining high standards in business ethics and ensuring robust governance practices, including customer data security, when using Blancco solutions. The company was among the first recipients of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Green Economy Mark, an accreditation that is awarded to companies listed on the LSE’s main and AIM markets that generate at least 50% of total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the green economy.