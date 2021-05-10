Blancco Technology Group Announces Integration with ServiceNow

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Blancco Technology Grou announced it has integrated with ServiceNow to provide innovative and secure data sanitization capabilities directly from the Now Platform®. As a certified ServiceNow Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Blancco’s Secure Data Erasure app is now available on the ServiceNow Store, an enterprise application marketplace.

The tight integration between ServiceNow IT Asset Management and Blancco simplifies the data sanitization process by allowing ServiceNow customers to perform secure, enterprise-wide data erasure within their existing IT asset management services. Customers also have access to a centralized view of all managed assets from which they can trigger the remote erasure process. This single-source approach further streamlines and simplifies IT asset management across the organization, giving enterprises the ability to remotely, securely and easily erase devices anytime, anywhere.

More specifically, the Blancco Secure Data Erasure app empowers IT teams to:

• remotely trigger and monitor erasure of servers, loose drives, PCs, laptops and other drive-dependent devices—capturing results with centrally stored, audit-ready reports to prove compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and more.

• easily view erasure-eligible ServiceNow assets and apply erasures through approvals, workflows, scripting or on-demand from the user interface, reducing labor costs and improving efficiency.

• choose from 25+ industry-recognized data erasure standards, including DoD 5220.22-M, NIST 800-88 Clear and Purge, and Blancco’s patented SSD erasure method, ensuring data is protected according to enterprise and industry requirements.

The eradication of confidential data from used drives and devices also allows IT asset managers and data center administrators to extract additional value from used technology assets by extending device use, a practice that supports corporate social responsibility programs through the reduction of e-waste.