Blackpanda and Pandamatics partner with SentinelOne to provide incident response and cyber insurance for APAC businesses

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced a strategic partnership with Blackpanda, Asia’s premier digital forensics and incident response firm, and Pandamatics Underwriting, an Asia-focused cyber insurance cover holder. The partnership delivers a single-source cyber resilience solution, providing customers with protection against advanced threats.

Blackpanda delivers its world-class cyber incident response and active threat hunting services bundled with cyber insurance through Pandamatics Underwriting, covering client losses and response fees following a cyber incident. To mitigate risk, Blackpanda deploys SentinelOne’s cloud-based Singularity XDR in incident response cases to gain comprehensive visibility and automate response to compromised endpoint devices in increasingly distributed environments. While legacy EDR products rely on human services and manual actions, SentinelOne’s AI-powered automated technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities - each delivered with minimal human effort. The technology empowers Blackpanda’s highly trained specialists to accelerate response.

Blackpanda is Asia’s premier cybersecurity firm specializing in incident response and digital forensics and comprises global security and risk experts from military and law enforcement backgrounds helping companies respond to and survive cyber attack.