BlackBerry Unveils Industry’s First Unified Endpoint Security (UES) Solution for AI-powered Cybersecurity

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

BlackBerry Limited announced BlackBerry® Cyber Suite, the industry’s first, comprehensive, AI-powered unified endpoint security (UES) solution that furthers BlackBerry’s leadership in AI. While other solutions on the market only address parts of the cybersecurity challenge, BlackBerry Cyber Suite delivers security and Zero Trust with a zero touch end-user experience through a single console and offers the end-to-end solution with the broadest set of AI-based security capabilities and visibility across mobile, desktop, apps and people. BlackBerry believes in a prevent-first security approach, rather than leading with a detect and respond approach offered by others. As the security team skills and capacity gap widens, BlackBerry AI is the solution that evolves faster, responds faster, and never gets tired of fighting against cybersecurity threats.

The BlackBerry Cyber Suite is comprised of four products: BlackBerry® Protect Desktop for endpoint protection (EPP), BlackBerry® Optics for endpoint detection and response (EDR), newly introduced BlackBerry® Protect Mobile for mobile threat defense (MTD), and newly introduced BlackBerry® Persona Desktop for user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA). Never before has the industry brought together a more comprehensive and powerful solution.

BlackBerry Cyber Suite extends BlackBerry AI leadership by learning from telemetry gathered across mobile, desktop, and server endpoints, and combining that with user behavior analytics for a truly unique and innovative offering. It effectively protects against breaches and safeguards against the most sophisticated malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks. It offers advanced threat protection that others in the market can’t defend, such as crypto-mining, crypto-jacking, and even previously thought “impossible to defend” insider threats and compromised user credentials. To specifically solve for insider threats or compromised credentials, BlackBerry AI leverages behavioral analytics to validate the identity of the user and detect abnormal activity such as unusual server access, uncommon access hours, or strange access location points.

BlackBerry Cyber Suite provides cybersecurity protection for all devices – mobile and desktop – BYOD and corporate – managed and unmanaged. It can be used with any unified endpoint management (UEM) solution already in place or with none at all. When used with BlackBerry UEM, it’s even more powerful.

The Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security 2020 report states that “Gartner sees the evolution of endpoint security toward unified endpoint security. This innovation combines the main features of endpoint protection platform (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and mobile threat defense (MTD) into one solution. This solution has single console with threat analysis across all endpoint devices offering the ability to detect previously undiscoverable threats through cross-data analysis.”1

1 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security 2020, July 2020