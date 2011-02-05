BlackBerry Honored with SE Labs Enterprise Advanced Security Test Award

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

BlackBerry Limited announced the results from SE Labs’ Enterprise Advanced Security Test on BlackBerry® Protect and BlackBerry® Optics, the company’s AI-driven endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) products. The combined EPP and EDR solutions, “…performed admirably, providing complete detection and protection coverage against all attacks,” earning SE Lab’s maximum AAA rating for what the respected cybersecurity testing organization called, “an exceptional result in a challenging test”.

SE Labs is an independently-owned and run testing company that assesses security products and services, priding itself on providing the most realistic and honest cybersecurity testing. The company’s engineers tested BlackBerry Protect and Optics against a range of complex hacking attacks designed to compromise systems in the same way as criminals and other attackers breach systems and networks. Full chains of attack were used, in this case the Dragonfly and Dragonfly 2.0, Wizard Spider and Sandworm advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, probing targets using a variety of tools, techniques and vectors before attempting to gain lower-level and more powerful access to steal information, damage systems and connect to other systems on the network.

The recognition comes on the heels of two other accolades that SE Labs has given to BlackBerry and the company’s AI-driven, prevention-first cybersecurity software and services offering as of late. In November 2021, SE Labs rated BlackBerry as having the best new endpoint security offering of 2021 and in July 2021, the organization honored BlackBerry with an additional coveted AAA rating for its performance against APT groups such as FIN7 & Carbanak, in its Breach Response Test.