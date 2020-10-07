BlackBerry AtHoc and ServiceNow Partner to Deliver Secure and Reliable Incident Response Management

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

BlackBerry Limited announced it has partnered with ServiceNow to integrate the BlackBerry® AtHoc® service within the Now platform for rapid crisis communications and IT service management. By integrating BlackBerry AtHoc into the Now Platform workflow stack, IT operations teams can now leverage multiple communications channels in the case of an incident, allowing for more efficient and secure communication. This leads to higher levels of collaboration with the wider business to maintain efficiency, productivity and profitability.

With this partnership, IT teams will have the ability to alert and assemble a best-in-class crisis team to troubleshoot and resolve any issue such as a critical service outage or an interruption to service, directly within the ServiceNow interface on the Now Platform. Not needing to leave the platform removes the friction of multiple windows and open applications to allow faster incident response and better management of the problem. Teams will also be able to monitor the audit log to conduct a post-mortem review of the incident response.

BlackBerry AtHoc allows organizations to safely and securely communicate with their workforce and other organizations through any device. BlackBerry AtHoc leverages the power of mobility, hybrid cloud, and the IP network to deliver a unified and secure end-to-end solution capable of real-time collaboration, keeping critical business operations running.