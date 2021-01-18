Black Box Secure KVM Switch Line Enters Evaluation Phase for NIAP Protection Profile 4.0

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Black Box announced that new products in the Black Box Secure KVM Switch line have officially been listed as under evaluation for the latest U.S. Government Approved Protection Profile - Protection Profile for Peripheral Sharing Device Version 4.0. Designed to address the more stringent requirements of the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Protection Profile 4.0, these new Secure KVM Switches from Black Box will provide enhanced security against potential data leakage and hacking in applications including military and defence, transportation, education, healthcare, government, and banking and finance.

The Black Box Secure KVM Switch line provides port isolation between networks, ensuring no data is leaked between secure ports and the outside world. Built with true data-path isolation between systems and networks, these switches help prevent hardware tampering and safeguard the network from accidental transfer, unauthorised access or compromise of critical data. As users control multiple computers through a single keyboard, mouse and up to four video displays, air gap isolation between all connected systems ensures the secure transfer of files.

Like earlier-generation Black Box Secure KVM Switches, new switches in the NIAP 4.0 certified product line will offer filters and the data detection and protection features needed to ensure the security of information sent between the PC and peripherals. They will enable reliable protection of vulnerable peripherals shared by classified or secure networks while also preventing threats from connections with unauthorised or untrusted peripheral devices.

Further details on new NIAP 4.0 Secure KVM Switches Black Box are forthcoming. .