Black Box Launches Velocity Partner Program

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Black Box announced the launch of the Black Box Velocity Partner Program, which gives VARs and resellers across North and Latin America the programs, training, product authorization, and support to boost sales and revenues. Members of the Velocity Partner Program also gain access to strategic pricing incentive programs designed to assist in closing new business.

The benefits of joining the Black Box Velocity Partner Program include access to evaluation units for installation and testing, as well as reduced-cost products for demos and for sales and technical staff training. VARs and resellers can earn incentives for sales, registrations, authorizations and other customer loyalty activities. Velocity Partner Program members can take advantage of a 4% discount for any sale to federal, state, or local government body and for sales into the education market. When Black Box is in a competitive bid to win business, partners also can use the "meet comp" program to gain an edge in pricing. Currently in phase 1 of the rollout, covering North America and Latin America, there are plans to expand the program internationally in the near future. All partners begin as Ruby Partners and then qualify for training and authorization across one or more of three key areas — pro IoT, pro AV, pro KVM — or as an authorized partner for all professional products.




