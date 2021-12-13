Black Box Launches Velocity Partner Program

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

The benefits of joining the Black Box Velocity Partner Program include access to evaluation units for installation and testing, as well as reduced-cost products for demos and for sales and technical staff training. VARs and resellers can earn incentives for sales, registrations, authorizations and other customer loyalty activities. Velocity Partner Program members can take advantage of a 4% discount for any sale to federal, state, or local government body and for sales into the education market. When Black Box is in a competitive bid to win business, partners also can use the "meet comp" program to gain an edge in pricing. Currently in phase 1 of the rollout, covering North America and Latin America, there are plans to expand the program internationally in the near future. All partners begin as Ruby Partners and then qualify for training and authorization across one or more of three key areas — pro IoT, pro AV, pro KVM — or as an authorized partner for all professional products.