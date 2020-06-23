Black Box Introduces New Family of SFP/QSFP Networking Active Optical Cables (AOC)

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Black Box introduced a new family of Networking Active Optical Cables (AOC) optimized for data center and edge network applications. Offering SFP+ 10Gbps, SFP28 25Gbps, QSFP+ 40Gbps, and QSFP28 100Gbps AOC products, Black Box addresses the increasing need for lower-cost, high-speed interconnectivity solutions that are flexible enough to be used in applications of one meter or hundreds of meters, while maintaining the premium performance required to support the always-on, connected world of today.

Capable of transmitting data over longer distances than Direct Attach Cables (DACs) with higher bandwidth support, the Black Box Networking AOCs allow connection of (Q)SFP network equipment across multiple racks, whereas DACs are limited for use primarily within a rack. With integrated SFP/QSFP transceivers, these all-in-one cable solutions significantly reduce the cost and complexity of fiber installs while forgoing the time-consuming and expensive testing required with modular transceivers.

Black Box AOCs are 100% compliant with their Cisco counterparts, cost-effectively connecting Cisco switches, servers, and routers. Constructed for full compliance with MSA industry standards, they also support non-Cisco equipment that does not require proprietary connectivity. Available in an array of lengths and speeds, Black Box Networking AOCs can be used for switch-server interconnectivity inside racks, between racks, and across multiple rooms. Because they are compatible with the Black Box Emerald® Unified KVM platform and MCX 4K network AV distribution and management system, Black Box Networking AOCs can be used to connect the transmitters of these KVM and AV-over-IP solutions to network switches.