Black Box Inks Distribution Agreement With EARPRO&EES for Spain and Portugal

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Black Box announced a new distribution agreement with EARPRO&EES, a Midwich Group company specializing in 360º audiovisual solutions for audio, lighting, visual media, and video and unified communications (UC) for Spain and Portugal. Through this new agreement, EARPRO&EES will serve as a distributor of Black Box AV, cabling, IoT, KVM, IT and infrastructure solutions to customers in Spain and Portugal.