Black Box Inks Distribution Agreement With EARPRO&EES for Spain and Portugal

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Black Box announced a new distribution agreement with EARPRO&EES, a Midwich Group company specializing in 360º audiovisual solutions for audio, lighting, visual media, and video and unified communications (UC) for Spain and Portugal. Through this new agreement, EARPRO&EES will serve as a distributor of Black Box AV, cabling, IoT, KVM, IT and infrastructure solutions to customers in Spain and Portugal.

With more than 30 years of experience, EARPRO&EES represents and sells audiovisual equipment from leading brands in Spain, Portugal and Andorra through specialized distributors. The company has its own engineering department, through which it offers advice to its clients, as well as its own technical assistance service.


