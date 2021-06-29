Bittium Partners with DEC to Launch DEC Secure

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Bittium has partnered with Canadian DEC (Digitally Encrypted Communications Group) to bring a new digital security platform, DEC Secure, to the global market. DEC Secure will offer complete privacy and peace of mind to businesses and individuals without the inconvenience of onerous security requirements. By using an always-on VPN, end-to-end encryption, and other security and privacy features, DEC Secure fully protects the mobile environment in addition to providing worry-free access to communication, ﬁnancial, payment, and transaction focused applications. The DEC Secure platform is closely integrated with the Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 smartphones.

Together with the Bittium Tough Mobile 2 smartphone, DEC’s encrypted software platform and global network of mobile data servers provide a uniquely reliable system for processing and transferring encrypted, classiﬁed data and ensuring unprecedented security for mobile communications.

Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 sets a new standard for ultra secure mobile communications. The smartphone is a combination of unparalleled hardware- and software-based information security features and usability. The tamper-proof information security platform, privacy mode, and the supervised and secure supply chain ensure reliable and secure communication and handling of data especially in use by professionals and authorities.