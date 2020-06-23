Bittium Launches Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 C Smartphone

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Bittium launches Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 C smartphone designed for CONFIDENTIAL communications for authorities. Smartphone’s unique HW security solutions and multilayered security structure based on the hardened Android™ 9 operating system are reinforced with the dual-boot functionality, running two completely separate and hardened operating systems on a single platform: Confidential and Personal. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C smartphone, intended for government-level security needs, is complemented with Bittium Secure Suite management software, enabling remote management of devices and applications, as well as encrypted IP-based data transfer.

Operating system in the Confidential mode is completely separated and hardened for secure use, and it’s intended for ultimate, government-level secure communications. Hardened Android operating system in the Personal mode is for personal use where e.g. Google services and other social media applications are freely available. This unique dual-boot functionality enables both personal and professional use with high-level information security on a single device, eliminating the need for carrying two separate devices. The user can switch between the two different modes with dual-boot functionality. Security settings and other parameters of Tough Mobile 2 C operating systems can be configured with Bittium Secure Suite management software to meet the required level of usability and security needs. Both operating systems also support Multicontainer feature, enabling the use of several secure, isolated workspaces within one operating system. User can switch between the different workspaces by swiping sideways from the home screen.

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C is fully designed and manufactured in Finland and Bittium ensures supervised and secure manufacturing and supply of the smartphones to the customers. Also, hardware components and software solutions of the phone can be audited for use by authorities. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C, together with the Bittium Secure Suite device management and encryption software product, can be certified for the secure use of different national government officials. As it is a smartphone that has been designed for use by authorities, it has a significantly longer availability and lifespan, and extended availability of security updates compared to several smartphones.

Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 C

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C smartphone with Bittium Secure Suite device management system is targeted for ultra secure government-level mobile communications. The smartphone is a combination of unparalleled hardware- and software-based information security features and usability, and two completely separate and hardened operating systems; Confidential and Personal. Security policies and other parameters of the two operating systems can be modified with Bittium Secure Suite management software to answer different user needs. The tamper-proof information security platform, privacy switch, and the supervised and secure supply chain ensure reliable and secure communication and handling of data especially in use by professionals and authorities.

Bittium Secure Suite™

Bittium Secure Suite™ device management and encryption software product complements Bittium Tough Mobile smartphone with a scalable set of software services for remote management, remote attestation and securing the network connections of the device. Bittium Tough Mobile smartphone and Bittium Secure Suite together form a unique and reliable system for processing and transferring encrypted and classified material, and securing critical communications.