BitTitan Appoints Paul Nguyen as Vice President of Product and Engineering for Perspectium

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

A Perspectium co-founder, Nguyen has spent eight years working in computer engineering and software development at the workflow integration company. Nguyen’s appointment comes following BitTitan’s acquisition of Perspectium in June. He will be based in BitTitan’s San Diego office.

In this new role, Nguyen will lead Perspectium’s product strategy and development. He will also oversee Perspectium’s delivery of efficient and industry-leading cloud software to global enterprises and managed service providers. The recent acquisition by BitTitan means that he will have more resources, partnerships, and distribution methods available to help accelerate further growth of Perspectium.

As a co-founder of Perspectium, Nguyen was integral in the company’s evolution over the past eight years, helping it grow into a 75-person organization with its IT solutions reaching customers around the world.

Prior to Perspectium, Nguyen held a senior engineering role at EMC, which was later acquired by Dell. At EMC, he led global projects in the company’s Document Sciences division and focused on creating new technology in the enterprise content management space. In 2002, he earned a B.S. in computer science from the University of California San Diego before completing an MBA in entrepreneurial studies from San Diego State University in 2010.