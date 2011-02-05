Search
BitSight Appoints Stephen Harvey as Chief Executive Officer

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

BitSight announced it has appointed Stephen Harvey as CEO. Harvey joins BitSight from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a private equity-owned and rapidly growing fintech, data and proxy advisory firm, where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

Harvey replaces long-standing BitSight CEO Tom Turner, who is stepping down after a six-year tenure with the company and will continue to serve as an advisor to BitSight.

At BitSight, Harvey will focus on the development and execution of the company’s financial, operational and product strategies for continued market leadership in Security Ratings and expansion into adjacent markets. Harvey’s proven ability to scale global teams and track record in helping customers identify, understand, and minimise risk through data-driven insights will be extremely valuable for BitSight.

In his former role at ISS, Harvey led a global organisation spanning product management, consultants, operations, data, sales, client service and quantitative analytics. He also spearheaded a series of company acquisitions rapidly expanding the business and opening up new opportunities for the company.




