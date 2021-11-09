Biometrics by Fingerprints in IP Door Stations Series by Bird Home Automation

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Bird Home Automation, a Berlin-based manufacturer of “DoorBird” IP access control devices, is expanding its product portfolio to include door intercoms with an integrated fingerprint sensor module, from Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints), in its D21- series.

With a DoorBird door station, homeowners and residents can see and speak to visitors like delivery services on the go via their smartphones and manage access by unlocking the door when needed. Each door intercom features an HD wide-angle camera, motion sensor and audio system with echo and noise cancellation. Existing keyless access control options via RFID or PIN code is expanded with biometrics by Fingerprints.

The fingerprint module is fully integrated into the DoorBird software architecture and can be configured remotely, via app or web-based dashboard, at any time to grant and withdraw access permissions.