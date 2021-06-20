BioSec brings next generation biometric solution to Micro-and Small Enterprises

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Biometric development company BioSec Group Ltd. has revealed a new access control solution developed for Micro- and Small- Enterprises. The company’s latest solution, JustPass provides an off-the-shelf, cost-effective alternative to most traditional access control systems, without the security risks and inconveniences. As all BioSec solutions, JustPass uses palm vein recognition for authentication, which is one of the most advanced biometric technologies.

By using palm vein recognition, JustPass ensures an outstanding level of security without compromising convenience. In addition, it is also easy to install and has most features BioSec’s complex access control system, the GateKeeper has. At the same time, JustPass has a simple infrastructure, providing 1:n authentication for up to 150 users and 8 authentication points. For larger systems with higher number of user and more specific needs, the company recommends their GateKeeper solution. “We saw that there is a need for a high security access control solution at many Micro- and Small Enterprises, but in most cases they do not wish to invest into serious background infrastructure. With JustPass we wanted to answer their needs and provide an off-the-shelf solution” said BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák.

BioSec achieved its goal with JustPass, bringing an outstanding level of security at an affordable price for Micro- and Small-Enterprises, with easy to understand system architecture. Since there is no need for server installation, firewall configuration or large network infrastructures, it can be set up just as easily as a traditional RFID system with the benefits of palm vein recognition. And who does not like high security, ease of use, fast authentication time and convenience?