Big Data Exchange (BDx) to Launch Shared Business Continuity Plan Workspaces Across Its Data Centers

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Big Data Exchange (BDx), a pan-Asian carrier-neutral data center cluster, will introduce Business Continuity Plan (BCP) Workspaces, a shared office space program that will enable its customers with a unique and secure way to work, collaborate and access their IT infrastructure colocated inside BDx facilities. With the first phase to launch this spring, BDx’s new BCP Workspaces provide customers with flexible leasing options, modern workspaces, and amenities across BDx’s state-of-the-art data centers. The all-new shared BCP Workspace environments will benefit enterprises who are looking for short or long-term options while providing rapid access to their infrastructure during emergency situations or as part of their disaster recovery efforts.

BDx’s BCP Workspaces will create shared seating at all BDx data center locations across Hong Kong, Singapore and mainland China, including NKG1 in Nanjing, which is set to launch early this year. Companies can customize their leasing plan to occupy the amount of space and terms that work best for their needs. In addition to BCP Workspaces, tenants will be able to access fully furnished meeting rooms, a cutting-edge video conference area, an on-site café, stocked pantries, bottomless coffee, high-speed internet and more. Private suites will also be available for companies with long-term needs.

Maintaining a secure data center and shared workspace environment remains a top priority for BDx. Authorized access to the BCP Workspaces will require a secure personal QR code, among other rigid security measures.