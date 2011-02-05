Big Data Exchange (BDx) WelcomesCogent to Singapore (SIN1) FacilityBDx

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cogent Communications is among the top three globally rankedcarriers specializingin providing IP transit, dedicated internet access, ethernet transport, SD-WANand colocation services.Singapore boasts the highest megawatt per capita globally, and its desirable and strategic location in the center of Asia empowers enterprises to access Asia-Pacific’s most rapidly emerging markets easily.Conversely, the high demand for colocation space makes data center availability hard to come by for new customers.SIN1 houses 1,500 racks with a 6 MW power capacity within 14,400 square meters. It has been awarded an UpTime Tier 3 Design Certificate, as well as holdingSS564 Green Mark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS certifications.Construction to add four floors andwith the planned additional incremental capacity of8 MWhas also started, making BDx one of the few data centers still able to service new customers in an other wise capacity-constrained Singapore.

The BDx 360 portal provides customers with a holistic view into their infrastructure from any device or location. The addition of Cogent as a new carrierin the BDx SIN1 facility will giveBDx customers the option to benefit from Cogent’s extensive footprint, network capabilities and range of services. As a telecoms carrier, Cogent is available as a connectivity option to all BDx customers regardless of the type of colocation services they require, along with offering high standards of operations and support.

BDx provides the widestrange of flexible, secure, on-demandconnectivity optionsat each of its facilities.The SIN1 data center provides critical connectivity for customers looking to expand into the Southeast Asian market. Cogent, one of the largest Tier 1 IP providers globally, selected BDx due to the company’s state-of-the-art operationsand customer support.