Beyond Identity appoints Chris Meidinger as EMEA Technical Director

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Beyond Identity has appointed Chris Meidinger as its new Technical Director for the EMEA region. In this position, he will be responsible for planning and implementing customer projects, as well as providing technical support to the EMEA team.

In a career spanning more than 20 years with leading providers of IT security and communications solutions, Meidinger has achieved extensive success in both pre-sales and after-sales management. Meidinger joins Beyond Identity from CrowdStrike where, as Director of Sales Engineering (SE), he was responsible for building and expanding the SE team in Central and Northern Europe and played a key role in new customer acquisitions. He has previously held senior technical positions at SecurityScorecard, Agari and Sendmail.

Meidinger joins at a particularly pivotal time for the company. Earlier this year, Beyond Identity raised $100 Million in new investment reaching a valuation of $1.1 billion. The funding was accompanied by record growth and expansion of its teams in both North America and EMEA. The company is now strengthening its regional leadership in Europe with the appointment of Meidinger.

At a time when data breaches and ransomware are at an all-time high, Beyond Identity‘s solution ensures that the risk of password-based attacks is eliminated. According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report password security issues account for 80% of all data breaches globally. This is despite the fact that recommendations and security measures around password protection have increased significantly in recent years.